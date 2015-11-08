A producer for CNN’s morning news show said that media insiders view President Trump as a “clown” who’s “f—ing crazy” and voters as “stupid as sh—” in an undercover video released Friday by Project Veritas.

Jimmy Carr, a producer for CNN’s “New Day” starring Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota, said “90 percent of us are on board with just the fact that he’s crazy.”

“On the inside, we all recognize that he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just f—ing crazy,” said Mr. Carr on the footage.

Asked if it would be “fair to question the intellect of the American voter,” Mr. Carr replied, “Oh no. They’re stupid as sh—.”

The video comes as the third released this week by Project Veritas targeting CNN as part of its American Pravda series on the news industry.

“It now seems pretty clear that CNN’s bias and dishonesty is a plague in the once-respected news organization,” Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said on the video.

The first video with John Bonifield, a medical producer, showed him saying that CNN is pushing the “bulls—” Russia election-interference story for “ratings,” a claim bolstered by Mr. Carr.

“It’s decisions made by people higher than me and if they go wow, your ratings are soaring right now, keep up what you’re doing,” Mr. Carr said. “Well, what we’re doing is Russia, ISIS, London terror, shooting in Chicago, that’s it.”

CNN did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment, but previously defended Mr. Bonifield in a statement, saying, “CNN stands by our medical producer John Bonifield. Diversity of personal opinion is what makes CNN strong, we welcome and embrace it.”

After the second video showing CNN political commentator Van Jones calling the Russia story a “nothing burger,” CNN responded, “LOL.”

The White House isn’t laughing. Mr. Trump responded to the first video with a dig at “Fake News CNN,” while White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders urged people at a Tuesday briefing “to take a look at it.”

“I think if it is accurate, I think it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism,” Mrs. Sanders said. “I think that we have gone to a place where if the media can’t be trusted to report the news, then that’s a dangerous place for America.”

Mr. Jones blasted Project Veritas in a Thursday column on CNN.com, calling him a “notorious con man” known for posting “fake, doctored videos,” which the group has denied.

In the latest footage, Mr. Carr took a swipe at White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Of course, the thing that pisses the White House off so much, because we actually had that awful woman Kellyanne Conway,” said Mr. Carr, who appears to be having a drink with an undercover Project Veritas investigator at a bar.

“You know, the blonde. … She looks like she got hit with a shovel,” Mr. Carr said.

After the investigator asked whether CNN was impartial, Mr. Carr replied, “In theory.”

He also questioned Mr. Trump’s commitment to GOP policies, saying the president is “not actually a Republican” on issues such as abortion, gay marriage and the budget.

“He’s not actually a Republican. He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn’t believe anything that these people believe,” Mr. Carr said.

The video also showed raw video from a CNN interview by Ms. Camerota with Trump voters in which a lengthy response about voter fraud by William Baer of New Hampshire is heavily edited, which Mr. O’Keefe called “selective editing.”

Television shows typically scale back their raw footage to fit limited broadcast time frames.

CNN CEO Jeff Zucker refused to comment to Project Veritas after being confronted as he walked from his building to his car in New York City.