Two conservative-leaning cable news outlets have gained permanent seats in the press-briefing room of the White House, Politico reported Friday.

Newsmax will have the center chair in the next-to-last row while One America News Network (OAN) will share an assigned seat in the very last row with BBC News, according to a chart provided Politico by the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

According to WHCA President Jeff Mason, the tweaks to the seating chart were done with a view to keeping “scarce real estate [from] going unused” and as the WHCA considered, among other factors, “regular briefing attendance” when revising the chart.