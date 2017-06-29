President Trump on Friday floated a potential Plan B to Senate Republicans who are struggling to break an intraparty logjam and pass a health care bill.

“If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!” he tweeted.

The idea mirrors one floated by Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, in a Friday letter to Mr. Trump.

It says if Senate Republicans cannot agree on an Obamacare replacement by Monday, they should revive a 2015 bill that used fast-track budget rules to gut the 2010 law without fear of a Democratic filibuster.

He said senators should then cancel the August recess and work — six days a week — on a reform package that can be passed by Labor Day.

“You campaigned and won on the repeal of ObamaCare. So did every Republican senator. We should keep our word,” Mr. Sasse told Mr. Trump.

Breaking the Republican repeal-and-replace effort into discrete parts would be a departure from the current strategy.

The House already passed a bill that attempts to gut the 2010 Affordable Care Act and replace as much of it as possible under the budget process.

Yet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still trying to mollify competing factions within his conference.

Moderates are leery of gutting Obamacare’s consumer protections for the sick and curtailing federal spending on Medicaid coverage for the poor, while conservatives have been pushing to kill off as much of President Obama’s signature program as they can.

“On the current path, it looks like Republicans will either fail to pass any meaningful bill at all, or will instead pass a bill that attempts to prop up much of the crumbling ObamaCare structures,” Mr. Sasse said in his letter. “We can and must do better than either of these – both because the American people deserve better, and because we promised better.”

It’s unclear how much traction the repeal-then-replace idea will get.

Republican leaders initially planned to pursue a form of that strategy, delivering a quick strike at the law and then using a multi-year transition to usher in a replacement, yet key senators and Mr. Trump pushed for a simultaneous replacement.

Moderate Republicans who’ve already balked at a bill that preserves parts of Obamacare would likely be skittish about voting to gut Obamacare without knowing if their party can agree on a replacement.