President Trump scolded a group of aggressive reporters who almost knocked over a table lamp in the Oval Office during the president’s visit Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Video posted by C-SPAN showed Mr. Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller save a lamp from being knocked to the ground as reporters scurried into the room to photograph the two leaders, the Washington Examiner first reported.

CLIP: President Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller catches lamp in Oval Office during visit with South Korean President Moon. pic.twitter.com/Al94l9oEbl — CSPAN (@cspan) June 30, 2017

“Easy, fellas,” Mr. Trump said. “Hey fellas. Fellas, easy. Fellas, easy.”

“Wow, you guys are getting worse,” he said.

Both South Korean and American press were in attendance, the Examiner noted.

“It’s actually a very friendly press, don’t let that get you,” Mr. Trump assured Mr. Moon. “Although we just lost the table.”