MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski responded to President Trump tweets Friday.

“I think it’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country. I’ve been getting a lot of texts and been hearing you all talking and thank you. I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough. This is absolutely nothing for me personally. But I am concerned about what this once again reveals about the president of the United States,” Ms. Brzezinski said.

“We’re OK. The country is not,” Mr. Scarborough added.

Mr. Trumptweeted about the pair on Thursday morning setting off a firestorm of criticism from both sides of the aisle who called the tweets sexist and beneath the dignity of the office of the presidency. He accused Ms. Brzezinski of bleeding from a facelift around New Year’s Eve and said he refused to see either her or Mr. Scarborough at his Palm Beach resort.

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The two wrote a Washington Post piece addressing Mr. Trump’s claims calling the president out for an “unhealthy obsession with ‘Morning Joe.’ ” They also denied the president refused to see them at Mar-a-Lago and that Ms. Brzezinski got a facelift.

Mr. Scarborough also said that Mr. Trump’s attack are clearly more vicious when it comes to women.

“The president of the United States, as bad as he’s been in the past, he really hasn’t gone over the cliff. And then we unfortunately learn what we’ve always learned, and that is that he for some reason takes things so much more personally with women. He takes things so much more viciously with women,” Mr. Scarborough said.