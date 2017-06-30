ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former Republican Vermont state senator accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

A lawyer for 65-year-old Norm McAllister argued that prosecutors withheld critical information from the defense. WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2t7ZjsQ ) that a judge disagreed Thursday, saying the material was turned over more than a month before the second trial was to start. That trial will proceed as planned.

McAllister faces a charge of sexual assault and three charges of prohibited acts. The Highgate Center resident has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors dismissed two sexual-assault charges during McAllister’s first trial. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.