Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Trump, said Friday that women care more about policy than Mr. Trump’s tweets.

“What do you think effects most of America, including if not especially America’s women, what a couple people of TV want to say about the president, about insults and innuendo and questioning his fitness for office, or what he’s doing for those women on policy?” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News. “Millions of women rejected a woman for president because this man spoke to their concerns.”

She added that most of the criticism of Mr. Trump has to do with him as a person and not his policies.

“The conversation we’re having right now is a one-way conversation of toxicity. A lot of these people on TV do not criticize him on his policies, they do not criticize his actions and his beliefs, they criticize him. The office of the president and it’s current occupant,” Mrs. Conway said.

She said that over half the tweets she’s counted in June dealt with policy.

“Roughly about 120 of the 160 tweets detail with policy, bilateral meetings, what president of the United States is doing right here at that White House, what the Cabinet is doing, news that he sees that he wants to convey to other people, foreign policy, ISIS — you name it — terrorist attacks. That gets very little coverage,” Mrs. Conway said.