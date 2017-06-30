PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Legislation that would take guns away from people on domestic restraining orders is scheduled to be heard in a Rhode Island Senate committee.

Lawmakers are aiming to end the session Friday. A hearing is set for 3 p.m. in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Under the bill, anyone on a domestic protective order issued by a court after Saturday would have to surrender guns and wouldn’t be able to get them back while the order is in effect.

The legislation would also impose restrictions on anyone convicted of certain misdemeanors including simple assault, cyberstalking and disorderly conduct when it involves force or threatened use of a weapon.

The House passed the domestic violence gun bill Monday after a lengthy debate, when most Democrats voted to approve it and Republicans opposed it.