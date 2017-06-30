NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit says it will offer additional busing from the highest ridership stations on the train line that will be hardest hit during a planned Penn Station construction project.

The transit agency said Friday buses will operate from the Summit and Maplewood train stations to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York from 7 to 9 a.m. starting on July 10. The extra bus service will only be for the morning commute.

Repair work will begin that day at Penn Station after two recent derailments and other breakdowns.

That’s prompted NJ Transit to start and stop all Morris and Essex Line trains in Hoboken.

There also will be extra bus service from the South Orange train station and Newark Broad Street station.

Lawmakers representing commuters in Essex and Morris counties on Friday praised the additional bus service but said it still wouldn’t adequately serve thousands of people trying to get into New York each day.

They called for NJ Transit to consider additional alternatives as the repairs progress.