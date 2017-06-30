CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The parole board that will hear imprisoned football star O.J. Simpson’s bid for release from a Nevada prison July 20 is getting a new member.

An aide to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday that Christopher DeRicco of Reno is being named to replace Lucille Monterde, who didn’t seek reappointment to the seven-member state Board of Parole Commissioners.

Board members Adam Endel and Anthony Cordia are being reappointed to new four-year terms.

DiRicco is a federal probation officer and a former Nevada state probation officer.

Simpson is seeking release from prison Oct. 1.

Now 69, he will have served the minimum nine years of a nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery, kidnapping and other felony charges in a 2007 confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.