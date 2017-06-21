Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Friday that he believes a health bill will pass this month because the current system is “unacceptable.”

“The status quo is unacceptable. The Senate understands that. The president is adamant about making certain that we move forward in a positive way for patients and families and docs and not in Washington, D.C.” Mr. Price said on Fox News.

He said Republicans are currently trying to make sure that the bill has enough free-market principles to prevent the skyrocketing costs seen in the Obamacare exchanges.

“What they’re trying to do is make sure we have a health care system that actually responds to patients,” Mr. Price said. “The current system doesn’t provide for that, and that’s the challenge that we’ve got to fix, and that’s the challenge that the president has demanded gets done.”

He said the other big concern is where Medicaid patients will go if they are able to qualify for another kind of coverage.

“There are some concerns about individuals on the Medicaid system and whether, as they transition to something else, there’s something that they can go to, and that’s where the tax credits come into play,” Mr. Price said.