The White House said Friday that President Trump remains committed to passing a single repeal-and-replace bill, despite his suggestion earlier in the day that he is open to a Plan B that would fully repeal Obamacare before replacing it.

“The president hasn’t changed his thinking at all,” said White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders.

She said Mr. Trump was “still fully committed” to the Senate GOP bill, which is being revised after a series of defections by Republican senators.

Mr. Trump raised the possibility of a new plan in a tweet Friday morning.

“If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!” he tweeted. The idea mirrors one floated by Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, in a Friday letter to Mr. Trump.

Mrs. Sanders said the president wants to make sure the end product is the best health care bill for Americans.

“We are still fully committed to pushing through with the Senate [bill] but we are looking at every option for repealing and replacing Obamacare,” she said.