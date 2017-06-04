AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Amtrak Downeaster fares could rise at a time of record-breaking ridership.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is accepting public comments on fare changes expected to increase revenues by $287,000.

The changes would increase one-way value fares by $1 for all trains, while also creating a new fare structure for one-way fares on the bus that goes between Boston and Exeter.

The agency is recommending a $20 increase in monthly pass fares to and from Boston, along with increases in other city fairs.

The proposal also includes a $7 to $10 increase for ten-ride passes.

Downeaster ridership and revenue increased from 2005 through 2014, when it reached 520,000 riders and $8.6 million in revenue.

Ridership has rebounded since 2015, when construction projects forced the cancellation of hundreds of trains.