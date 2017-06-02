EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt defended President Trump against charges he is a “climate denier” Sunday, saying the president repeatedly acknowledged during the campaign that the climate changes.

Mr. Trump came under attack for his alleged views on global warming after announcing last week that he was pulling out the U.S. from the Paris climate change accord.

“The president said actually back during the campaign that climate change occurs,” Mr. Pruitt said on “Fox News Sunday.”

But Mr. Trump also said during the campaign that climate change is a “hoax” perpetrated by China.

Mr. Pruitt found himself on the hot seat last week at a White House briefing when he refused to say whether the president believes in climate change.

On the TV show, as he did at the White House, Mr. Pruitt stressed that the exit from the Paris accord was about getting out of a bad deal for the U.S. and not about denying climate change.

The agreement singed by nearly 200 nations sets goals for reducing carbon emissions but also puts substantial economic burdens on the U.S. while excusing other countries that are major polluters.

“We have nothing to be apologetic about as a country with respect to what we’ve done in reducing our C02 footprint,” said Mr. Pruitt.