OREM, Utah (AP) - A daughter of Mexican immigrants is on her way to becoming her family’s first college student after graduating high school in Orem while also juggling caregiver duties for her younger siblings.

Vanessa Ayala tells the Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2qQdZ1R ) it is not uncommon for her to put her family first. The 18-year-old says throughout high school, she constantly turned down invitations to hang out with friends or school events to take care of her younger siblings while her parents work. She says she once had to take her younger brother with her to class, clubs and work.

After graduating from high school, Ayala plans to attend Utah Valley University and hopes to one day become a surgeon. As a bilingual person, she hopes to help Spanish-speaking patients.

