ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Legislation before New York state lawmakers seeks to prevent conflicts of interest in the awarding of state grants.

The proposal would prohibit legislators from giving state funding that they control to organizations tied to a relative, romantic partner or co-worker.

Good government groups have long criticized loose rules that give lawmakers great discretion in the awarding of certain grants.

The bill’s sponsors are Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and Sen. Tony Avella, both Democrats. They plan to outline their proposal Monday at a news conference Monday at the state Capitol.

The bill hasn’t been scheduled for a vote.

Broader ethics reforms including tighter campaign finance laws and restrictions on lawmakers’ outside income have also been proposed this year but so far have little traction in the Legislature.