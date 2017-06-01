In the wake of another terrorist attack in London apparently by Islamic extremists, President Trump warned Sunday that political correctness is standing in the way of improved security.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” the president said on Twitter.

He also took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s measured response to the attack in which a van mowed down pedestrians on the London Bridge late Saturday and then the terrorists stabbed people in a nearby market.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” tweeted Mr. Trump.

In an interview after the attacks, Mr. Khan said: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days — no reason to be alarmed. One of the things police and all of us need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.”

He also said that London is “one of the safest cities in the world.”

“We are all shocked and angry today, but this is our city,” he said. “We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism.”

The rampage in London was the third terrorist attack in Britain in as many months, including a suicide bombing less than two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

In another tweet, Mr. Trump said the attack undermined the gun control argument in the U.S.

“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!” he tweeted.