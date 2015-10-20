It’s news that might stun those who were young and restless during the 1960s, perhaps. New Frontier Data, and Viridian Capital Advisors — which provide marketing intelligence and investment advice to the emerging “cannabis industry” — have news. Cannabis stock grew by over 236 percent in 2016, they say.

“Cannabis stocks significantly outperformed major indexes in 2016, fueled by speculative investment based on anticipated expansion of new legal markets. In the run up to the election, stocks increased by 207.8 percent and continued to rise, even with an uncertain future under the new administration,” says Giadha Aguirre De Carcer, founder of the data firm. “While recent comments by the Trump administration did have an initial dampening effect on the market, we have seen continued growth relative whereby cannabis stocks are still outperforming other sectors.”

It appears to be a complicated marketplace, though. Federal law after 1956 carried a minimum sentence of two to 10 years for first-time offenders, with a fine of up to $20,000 — this according to a PBS timeline of American marijuana use. It remains against federal law in most states to grow, sell, possess or use marijuana. Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia allow the sale of medical marijuana, however, and seven states and the District have recreational legislation in place.

Nevertheless, the analysts say there’s robust potential in cannabis-related businesses “that touch the plant” — and in ancillary consulting services aimed at investors and entrepreneurs eager to “seek advice about how to navigate cannabis regulatory environments, to establish business operations, to shape regulatory policy, and to influence political support.”

Meanwhile, former Montana Gov. Jesse Ventura — author of the new book “Marijuana Manifesto” — will deliver a keynote address at “Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition” in New York City in midmonth, an event organized by the International Cannabis Association trade group. The expo also features political strategists Roger Stone and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“I want to see cannabis legalized in all 50 states within my lifetime, and I will do all I can to help destigmatize it,” Mr. Ventura says. “Aside from being an invaluable medical resource for many Americans, cannabis is about job creation.”

TRUMP’S PRIME DIRECTIVES

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

— President Trump, in a pair of tweets following the terrorist attacks at London Bridge on Saturday.

A NEW PRIORITY

“It’s time for a terrorism accord, not a climate accord. Yes, there’s a threat to civilization and it’s not global warming, manmade or otherwise. And anyone who isn’t comatose should know what it is,” writes Roger L. Simon, founder of PJ Media, also in reference to the London attack.

“The recent Paris climate accord is not only based on bad or ‘cooked’ Climategate science, it is a deliberate conscious/unconscious deflection from the genuine present danger in front of us. It is no more than obfuscation allowing moral narcissists to feel good about themselves — virtue signaling about an environmental armageddon that hasn’t happened and may never happen while, in real life, people are actually murdered on London bridges and in Cairo churches,” Mr. Simon continues.

“What we need now is an international terrorism accord — and, unlike the climate accord, a binding one — that would commit the world, including the Muslim nations themselves, to the complete reformation of Islam that is the necessary basis for an end to this terrorism.”

MCCARTHY’S UNITED FRONT

“Whatever disagreements Republicans might have — and there are always disagreements over details — we are unified by a simple truth. Washington is too powerful, it has worked against the interests of the people, and the people demand a change. President Trump wants to drain the swamp. Republicans have already gotten to work,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy declares in a new essay for The Hill.

“How do we enact President Trump’s call to drain the swamp? In short: restrain the bureaucracy and empower the states,” he says. “The bureaucracy is at the core of the swamp, and little else can be done without reform.”

MEGYN’S FIRST QUESTION

“Do you have something damaging on our president?”

— Megyn Kelly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview Sunday on NBC, marking the debut of her new prime-time program on the network — not surprisingly called “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

Ms. Kelly left Fox News in January following a 12-year run as host and occasional provocateur.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Resistance Summer”

— New name for an old progressive mindset — a pushback launched Saturday by the Democratic National Committee as a hot weather siege against President Trump. It will include demonstrations, meetings, house parties, activist training and more.

“We’ll hit the pavement and knock on doors, exactly what we Democrats need to do nationwide in order to transform this surge of grassroots energy into votes,” declares DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

POLL DU JOUR

• 25 percent of registered U.S. voters said they didn’t vote in 2016 because they “didn’t like the candidates or campaign issues.”

• 15 percent did not vote because they were uninterested or felt their vote didn’t make a difference.

• 14 percent were too busy, 12 percent were ill or disabled, 11 percent cited “other reasons.”

• 8 percent were out of town, 4 percent had registration problems, 3 percent forgot to vote.

• 3 percent had transportation problems, 2 percent said polls were open at “inconvenient” hours.

Source: A Pew Research Center analysis released Friday, based on U.S. Census Bureau “Current Population Survey, Nov. 2016.”

