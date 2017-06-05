TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Advocates say the arrests of immigrants at New Jersey courthouses are having a “chilling effect” on the willingness of some domestic violence victims and others to interact with authorities.

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony on the arrests Monday.

Federal immigration agents have made the arrests at courthouses around the state in recent months despite objections raised by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

Rabner asked the Homeland Security Department in April to add courthouses to a list of “sensitive locations” immigration enforcement agents avoid. He said immigrants due in court but afraid of deportation would not show up, posing a safety risk to everyone.

Federal officials have defended the practice, maintaining it’s constitutional.