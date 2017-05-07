New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he will require insurers to cover Obamacare’s “essential” health benefits and charge healthy and sick people the same amount, declaring his progressive state won’t “stand idly by” as Republicans in Congress try to dismantle the 2010 health care law.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, also finalized rules mandating commercial health policies to cover contraceptives at no additional cost to female enrollees, as Republicans cheer President Trump’s push to let companies drop the drugs and services from their health plans on religious or moral grounds.

“These aggressive actions will make certain that no matter what happens in Congress, the people of New York will not have to worry about losing access to the quality medical care they need and deserve,” Mr. Cuomo said.

He said Obamacare’s regulations “will continue to be the rule, not the exception,” so long as he’s the boss in Albany.

“We will not stand idly by as ultra-conservatives in Washington try to roll back the progress we have made to expand access quality, affordable health care, putting our most vulnerable New Yorkers at risk,” Mr. Cuomo said.

The governor took it a step further, however, by seeking to punish insurers who balk at the framework ushered in by President Obama. He said any plan that withdraws from the state-run insurance exchange will be barred from participating in Medicaid or otherwise contracting with the state.

As it stands, the Republican-controlled Senate is debating whether to embrace or revamp a House-passed bill that would repeal Obamacare’s heavy mandates, replace its taxpayer subsidies with refundable tax credits that are less generous in most cases and rein in and cap federal funding for Medicaid.

The bill would also let states waive the Affordable Care Act’s main strictures, so that insurers don’t have to cover a list of 10 benefits that include things like maternity and substance abuse care or prescription drugs. Insurers can also charge healthier people lower premiums, so long as they subsidize the costs of sicker people whose costs would rise.

The Congressional Budget Office said the changes will allow younger and healthier people to pay less in states that waive the rules, although sicker people might be priced out of the market in those states.

Mr. Cuomo said his Department of Financial Services will require all individual and small-group plans to cover the essential benefits as part of their license with New York.

Effectively, Mr. Cuomo is preemptively doing what the GOP’s envisions — allowing the states to forge their own path on health care.

The legislature in New York’s blue-state neighbor, Connecticut, is also moving to codify Obamacare’s insurance protections for women and children.

Yet analysts said blue-state residents might struggle to afford plans that adhere to Obamacare’s regulations if the GOP-led Congress and Mr. Trump enact sweeping cuts to federal health funding through its bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act.

“If passed, the AHCA would unleash debates in 50 state capitals about how to balance affordability, benefits, and protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” said Larry Levitt, a senior vice president at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “One big challenge facing states is that the AHCA pulls about a trillion dollars in federal funding out of the health system, so states would be making difficult trade-offs with smaller subsidies for private insurance and fewer resources for Medicaid.”

Timothy Jost, a law professor at Washington and Lee University who closely tracks the health debate, said states like New York could be forced either to cut back coverage or dramatically increase state funding to make up for the federal shortfall.