Sen. John Barrasso said Monday that the Senate and House hearings on Russia could reveal actions taken by the Obama administration in this issue as well.

“These hearings I think are going to be so informative because they may find things that the Obama administration had done, that candidate Clinton had done — so Americans want answers to this, but it cannot be all consuming,” the Wyoming Republican said on Fox News,

Mr. Barrasso emphasized the other items Congress needs to address while these investigations continue, something he said constituents informed him of during the recess.

“This hearing alone is not going to consume Congress. People are expecting results from this Congress: infrastructure, health care tax reform, regulatory reform,” he said.