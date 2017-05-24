Sen. Ben Cardin said Monday that President Trump’s response to London Mayor Sadiq Khan was “bizarre.”

“It’s somewhat bizarre the way the president went after the mayor,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

“The mayor, as I understand it, was basically commenting about the fact that there will be a lot of police activities in London and the fact that the citizens shouldn’t be so concerned about it. The president interpreted it that differently, at a time when everybody was sensitive to what would happen in London. So it seemed like the wrong response by the president,” the senator said.

Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”