ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos backup safety Will Parks says he meant no harm toward quarterback Paxton Lynch when he Snapchatted two video clips of Lynch incompletions last week.

Parks said he only meant to show how well he was playing and how hard the defense was working.

Parks met with the media Monday and addressed his social media faux pas as well as his arrest on non-physical domestic violence charges this offseason that came to light last week.

Coach Vance Joseph said he determined Parks’ social media mix-up was meant only to highlight his pass breakups, not errant throws by Lynch, who is trying to unseat incumbent Trevor Siemian for the starting QB job.

So, Joseph didn’t discipline Parks, a second-year pro out of Arizona.

