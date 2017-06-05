Ryan Zimmerman’s bounceback year has translated into All-Star Game votes.

Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper are leading in votes at their positions through the second round of All-Star Game fan voting.

Zimmerman, who came into Monday leading Major League Baseball in batting average and was second in OPS, has taken a narrow lead over Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Murphy and Harper have commanding leads at their positions.

In all, the Nationals could have five players at the All-Star Game on July 11 in Miami. Starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg are in good positions to join their three teammates. Scherzer is second in ERA in the National League. Strasburg is fourth. Scherzer leads the league in strikeouts and WHIP.

