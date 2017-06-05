BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Montreal man is facing a federal charge he helped transport two men who had apparently just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada in Derby Line, Vermont.

Court documents say 29-year-old Viatcheslav Kim, a naturalized Canadian citizen originally from Russia, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents early last Wednesday in Derby Line with two men in his car, one from Russia, the other Uzbekistan. Neither passenger had permission to be in the United States.

Prior to being apprehended, Kim had been stopped by an agent just east of the U.S. port of entry on Interstate 91. He was alone in his car and told the agent he was looking for a gas station.

Kim, whose attorney did not return a call seeking comment, was released on bail.