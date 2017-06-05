Newly elected Rep. Clay Higgins is gaining widespread attention for a Facebook post in response to Saturday’s London terrorist attack that called on the United States to hunt down radicalized Islamic suspects and “kill them all.”

“The free world… all of Christendom… is at war with Islamic horror,” the Louisiana Republican wrote Sunday afternoon on his campaign page, which has remained active since his victory. “Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied.

“Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all,” he concluded.

Comments on Mr. Higgins‘ post, which remained active on his page Monday afternoon, were largely negative.

“Wow, you are no better than a terrorist,” read one user’s comment that fetched more than 800 likes. “I’m more afraid of people like you than a refugee who was vetted for 2 years by 7 Intel agencies. I think we need better vetting for our representatives. You are an unhinged lunatic and playing right into what ISIS wants.”

Another user said he filed a complaint with the U. S. House Ethics Committee over the post.

Mr. Higgins‘ campaign adviser, Chris Comeaux, told The Daily Advertiser that the backlash is the work of the “political left.”

“The leftist media is reading [Higgins‘ statement] at their convenience,” Mr. Comeaux said Monday. “He is not talking about all of Islam.”

Mr. Comeaux said Mr. Higgins, a former police captain, was specifically referring to “anyone identified as an Islamic terrorist.”

“He is trying to be truthful,” Mr. Comeaux said.

“They just latch on to something then try to run with it,” he added.

Several news sites have characterized Mr. Higgins‘ remarks as calling for a holy war against Islam.