President Trump knocked his own Justice Department in a series of tweets Monday for failing to uphold the original travel ban.

“The Justice Depart. should have stayed wth the original Travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to the S.C.,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

“The Justice Department should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!” he added.

Mr. Trump did say that vetting would take place due to the slow process of the court approval for the travel ban.

He tweeted, “In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political.”

Mr. Trump said people could call the new travel restriction whatever they wanted, but he was calling it a “ban.”

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” Mr. Trumptweeted.