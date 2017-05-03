The White House said Monday that President Trump won’t stop fired FBI Director James B. Comey from testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders said Mr. Trump won’t exert executive privilege over Mr. Comey’s testimony, which would have prevented him from talking to lawmakers.

She said the president wants to “facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts” sought by the committee.

She said the president’s “power to assert executive privilege is well-established.”

Associates of Mr. Comey have been quoted anonymously saying that Mr. Trump pressured him to drop an investigation into possible collusion of Trump aides with Russia, an accusation that the president denies.