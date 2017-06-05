PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The state Ethics Commission’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the former president and current member of the Providence City Council that argues he has “absolute legislative immunity” from an investigation.

The commission this year began investigating Luis Aponte’s vote to rezone a property owned by his former landlord. Aponte sued in April, claiming the commission had no jurisdiction to bring charges of ethics violations against him because of his “common-law legislative privilege.”

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rELTnd ) the commission’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss last month, arguing Aponte is not immune from the commission’s enforcement of the state’s ethics code.

Aponte’s attorney says he disagrees with the commission’s position.

Aponte pleaded not guilty last month to embezzlement and misusing campaign funds in an unrelated case.

