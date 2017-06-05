MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Religious leaders in New Hampshire are holding a vigil outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in an effort to show support for immigrant families at risk of deportation.

The vigil takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Norris Cotton Federal Building in Manchester. The leaders of Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish congregations will call upon the agency known as ICE to let immigrants stay and work to keep families together.

More than 70 immigrants are scheduled for appointments with ICE that day and Rev. Eric Jackson, president of the Greater Manchester NAACP, says they fear “ICE will take them into custody for deportation.”

Jackson argued many of these immigrants “are people who have lived and worked as our New Hampshire neighbors for more than a decade.”