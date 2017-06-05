DALLAS (AP) - At least one fake 911 operator has been calling Dallas residents to ask for their Social Security numbers and immigration status.

The Dallas Police Department said in a statement on its blog that its 911 center received numerous reports of one or more individuals posing as a 911 operator. The caller would ask for the person’s name, Social Security number and proof of residency.

The department warned Dallas residents that its 911 operators don’t check for the immigration status of residents.