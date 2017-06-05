Country singer Hank Williams Jr., who famously sang “Are you ready for some football?” for “Monday Night Football,” is coming back to ESPN to deliver his catchphrase, the network announced Monday.

Williams will record a new version of “All My Rowdy Friends” and it will debut before the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints game, which kicks off the 2017 season of “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11.

ESPN parted ways with Williams six years ago when he said on “Fox and Friends” that former House Speaker John Boehner playing golf with President Obama was like “Hitler playing golf with Netanyahu.”

“All My Rowdy Friends” debuted in 1989 on ABC, which formerly aired “MNF” before ESPN took the reins in 2006. The Tennessean was the first to report the news.