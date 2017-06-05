It is the media obsession of the week. Former FBI director James B. Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, addressing the Russia-Trump collusion matter. The coverage will be — in a word — mammoth.

“Comey hearing consumes Washington,” declares Politico, while Talking Points Memo calls Mr. Comey’s appearance “a blockbuster” and National Review refers to it as “anonymous no more,” now that the speaker is, well, an in-person human.

“It will indeed be thrilling and revelatory to hear about a Trump-administration controversy from a named, on-the-record source,” points out Jim Geraghty, a columnist for the news organization.

“Comey mania” has descended on the nation’s capital, says CNN.

“Comey, who has a record of engineering theatrical political moments, is apparently keen to discuss his tense interactions with Trump. He has an incentive to put his side of the story, since the White House has publicly argued that he was not up to the job of leading the FBI since he was dismissed,” notes Stephen Collision, CNN’s White House reporter.

Naturally, all the cable news channels will be all over the story. So far, both ABC and CBS have announced they will break into regular daytime programming to cover the testimony, complete with three anchors and fancy graphics. C-SPAN, of course, will be there start to finish, minus the din of commentary beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.

SANITIZING THE GRIM REALITY

“After London Bridge, the world is sick of politicians downplaying terrorism,” writes Megan Oprea, a foreign policy contributor to TheFederalist.com. “Our political leaders are basically telling us that this kind of terrorism, random and deadly, is the price we have to pay for their policies of multiculturalism and political correctness.”

Unrealistic immigration policies are to blame, she says, along with political speeches that talk of national unity even as opposing political parties continue to fight.

Though she says President Trump does not get everything right all the time, Ms. Oprea praises his call after the London attack to address “the business of security for our people,” and acknowledge that the public is not prepared to accept violence as the status quo.

“Whenever political leaders do dare to talk candidly about some of these problems, there’s intense pushback and outrage,” she continues. “When Trump unveiled his travel ban earlier this year, America practically devoured itself with protests at airports, counter-protests, and a wave of lawsuits. The reaction robbed us of any real chance of having a conversation about the ways in which we might need to reconsider our immigration policies for the sake of national security.”

THE PASTORS ARRIVE

Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in London, England, following terrorist attacks at multiple sites around the city. This marks the eighth time this special team has been deployed on terror-related missions to Europe in recent years, arriving to stand by the community in fellowship and prayer. In the last two years, the group was previously dispatched to Paris and Nice, France, plus Brussels, Munich and Berlin.

“Be in prayer for the victims and the family members of those killed. Also pray for emergency responders and the law-enforcement involved,” advises the Rev. Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

MILLENNIALS WANT ‘MILLENNIALS DAY’

Petitions entreating President Trump to do one thing or another are many. One of the newest comes from a pair of self-described “Millenial leaders” who have launched a public petition to counter negative millennial stereotypes.

“Millennials are entitled, disloyal, selfie-talking narcissists that need participation trophies. Sound familiar? In popular culture, these types of sentiments are often used to describe the Millennial generation,” declare James Goodnow and Ryan Avery, who say the stereotypes are “fake news.”

Their petition calls on Mr. Trump and lawmakers to declare June 19 as “National Millennials Day,” in order to correct the record, and urge their peers to put in a day of service.

“Contrary to popular misconceptions, Millennials as a group are outward-focused and purpose-driven,” says Mr. Goodnow, an attorney.

Find their petition at MillennialsDay.org.

THE EVER-POPULAR ‘RESISTANCE’

The Democratic National Committee has proclaimed that the “Summer of Resistance” is now underway for all party members, complete with demonstrations, rallies, house parties and more. But there is another resistance event in the works.

The Party for Socialism & Liberation has just opened registration for the two-day “People’s Congress of Resistance” to be staged in the nation’s capital in mid-September, meant to “chart a path of nationwide grassroots resistance and mobilization to defeat Trump’s reactionary program of unrestrained capitalism,” the planners say.

The “resisters, organizers, and activists” are ready, they advise.

POLL DU JOUR

• 60 percent of U.S. workers have witnessed political discussion in the workplace; 54 percent of conservatives, 48 percent of moderates and 66 percent of liberals agree.

• 31 percent have seen coworkers argue over politics; 30 percent of conservatives, 28 percent of moderates and 40 percent of liberals agree.

• 26 percent say political discussions make them stressed; 21 percent of conservatives, 22 percent of moderates and 38 percent of liberals agree.

• 24 percent have avoided coworkers because of their political views; 25 percent of conservatives, 20 percent of moderates and 30 percent of liberals agree.

• 15 percent have argued with a coworker themselves; 13 percent of conservatives, 14 percent of moderates and 21 percent of liberals agree.

Source: An American Psychological Association/Harris Poll of 1,311 employed U.S. adults conducted Feb. 16-March 8 and released Friday.

