TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says he can’t recall making definitive statements in talks with Kansas legislators about his plans for a bill designed to keep concealed guns out of public health facilities.

Lawmakers passed the measure last week and delivered it Monday to the governor. He has until June 15 to act on it.

Kansas law now says that starting in July, state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, other health facilities and universities must allow concealed guns into buildings without extra security such as guards or metal detectors. The bill gives public health facilities a permanent exemption.

Gun-rights advocates wanted a narrower bill and several Republican legislators predicted a Brownback veto. The governor told reporters that it’s possible he made statements that could be interpreted either way.