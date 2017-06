DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Kim Weaver is dropping her bid for a rematch against U.S. Rep. Steve King.

Weaver announced Saturday she is ending her campaign, The Des Moines Registerreported.

Weaver says she is concerned about her mother’s ongoing health problems and threats she has received for her safety.

Weaver lost to King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in 2016.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com