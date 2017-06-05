PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine activist who successfully fought the sale of a public park to a developer three years ago is running for Portland City Council.

Bree LaCasse released a statement to the Portland Press Herald on Saturday officially announcing her bid for longtime Councilor Jill Duson’s seat.

LaCasse is currently executive director of Friends of Congress Square Park, a group that advocates for better usages of the public space she helped defend in 2014.

Portland’s City Council is officially non-partisan, so none of the candidates are officially running with a political party. The election is in November.