House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Monday that the country needs to “calm down” over calls for the impeachment of President Trump.

“Let’s all take a deep breath, just calm down as a country. This is a very serious matter. There’s a possibility of obstruction of justice, flirting with it in any event, coming out of the White House,” Mrs. Pelosi said on ABC’s “The View.”

The California Democrat also said that she urges those making such calls to bring forth solid evidence, or wait to see if the investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible links to Russia bring such information forward.

“When that word comes up, I always say to my colleagues in the Congress and my constituents and people across the country, anything you do has to be based on data, evidence, facts. So you can speculate, but it’s gotta be the law and the facts, and how they match up,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

“I think the American people need solid evidence,” she added.