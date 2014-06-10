A 1-year-old from Akron, Ohio has died from a drug overdose, local media reports, an example of some of the tragedies inflicted by the opioid epidemic in one of the hardest-hit states.

The boy had overdosed on Thursday and was initially revived with Narcan, the drug-overdose reversal nasal spray, and taken to Akron Children’s hospital, Cleveland.com reported.

The overdose was initially reported by the boy’s 9-year-old sibling calling 911, while the mother ran away from the home, later arrested by police on an unrelated warrant, the website reported.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Monday that the 1-year-old had died Sunday night.

Cleveland.com further added that three children had overdosed on opioids in the past three months. Last week, the Ohio State Attorney General introduced a lawsuit against five pharmaceutical companies they claim aided the epidemic in Ohio, alleging that the drug companies “engaged in fraudulent marketing regarding the risks and benefits of prescription opioids which fueled Ohio’s opioid epidemic,” according to a statement .

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation in association with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Ohio as leading the nation in the number of deaths by drug overdose and had the most deaths related to heroin, the Columbus Dispatch reported.