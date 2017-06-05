Former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan are also good at defense outside of football, apparently.

The Ryan brothers got into a confrontation Sunday at a Nashville bar. The pair live in Nashville and have been staunch supporters of the Predators’ Stanley Cup run.

In the video, a man shoves Rex Ryan and his brother Rob responds by putting his hand around the man’s throat. Rex Ryan, for some reason, was wearing a Bryce Harper jersey.

According to Vice Sports, the witness, Jessica Marie, said the brothers were defending themselves after a man threw a margarita in Rex’s face. The staff came over and defused the situation.

Rex and Rob Ryan were fired as the head coach and the defensive coordinator, respectively, of the Buffalo Bills in December.