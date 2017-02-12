GOP Rep. Scott Taylor argued against the idea that President Trump’s travel restriction was a Muslim ban.

“If that was just strictly the case then you would have a lot more countries in there, and much more populous countries with Muslims,” the Virginia Republican said Monday on CNN. “But I will tell you some of the biggest victims of terrorism are Muslims in these same countries.”

Mr. Taylor said he took exception to the rhetoric, but believed increased restrictions and vetting were necessary in the wake of the attack in London over the weekend.

“The rhetoric, I don’t agree with it,” he said. “I don’t agree with the pre-campaign rhetoric. But I do think it’s responsible for an incoming administration if they believe that they need to look at tougher vetting procedures and in specific countries that, quite frankly, are from the list from the previous administration of having a higher risk.”

Mr. Taylor said a Muslim ban would be “unconstitutional” and that he wouldn’t support it, but what the president is calling for isn’t such and predicted the order would be approved by the Supreme Court.

“I think ultimately the Supreme Court will uphold,” he said. “I just do, from a legal standpoint, not from an emotional or a policy standpoint, but a legal standpoint.”