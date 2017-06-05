PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say two of the four security checkpoints at Terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport are temporarily closed while authorities check out what a Police Department spokesman calls “an unfamiliar unusual found item.”

Police Sgt. Vince Lewis and airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says passengers still can use the terminal’s B and C checkpoints while the A and D checkpoints are temporarily closed Monday morning.

Also, Lissner says vehicle traffic temporarily cannot use Terminal 4’s southside curb area.

Lissner says she has no immediate information on any delays resulting from the security-related closures.

Terminal 4 is the airport’s busiest terminal, housing hub operations of American and Southwest airlines.