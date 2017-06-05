President Trump fired back Monday at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying the mayor had a “pathetic excuse” for telling city residents not to be alarmed after the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Khan have been sparring since the attack that left seven dead and dozens wounded Saturday night.

The flap began with Mr. Trump tweeting Sunday about Mr. Khan’s response to the attack.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” he tweeted.

A spokesman for Mr. Khan latter called the president “ill-informed” and accused Mr. Trump of taking the remark out of context because the mayor was talking about the increased police presence.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed,” the mayor had said in a BBC interview.

Mr. Khan’s spokesman told BuzzFeed that the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets,” said the spokesman.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had to defended the president’s tweet about Mr. Khan on NBC’s “Today” show Monday morning. She called the issue a distraction from the more important issue of terrorism.

Mr. Trump has been at odds with the mayor since the campaign when Mr. Khan, who is Muslim, spoke out against the proposed temporary ban on Muslims traveling to the U.S.

The proposal was modified into an executive order for a travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries identified as hotbeds of terrorism. The order was blocked by federal courts and is now headed to the Supreme Court.