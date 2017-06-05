President Trump’s own words have routinely been used against him to challenge the intent and legality of his executive order on travel and refugees — but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about it.

On Monday the president unleashed a Twitter tirade against his own Justice Department for defending the “watered down” second version of the order, a move that legal experts and attorneys fighting the order see as ammunition to derail the Trump administration’s efforts to have the Supreme Court reinstate the travel ban.

“The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!” Mr. Trumpwrote on Twitter early Monday. “In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

Legal scholars said the president appeared to be shooting himself in the foot with his comments.

“The only logical conclusion that can be reached is that Trump really does not care if he wins the case,” wrote Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University Law School professor who has been watching the travel ban case, on his blog. “The problem is that there is a large and talented team at the Justice Department that is still laboring under the assumption that the President does want to prevail before the Supreme Court.”

The Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court last week, asking the justices to to reverse injunctions issued by several lower courts that currently block the travel ban from taking effect.

Attorneys from the America Civil Liberties Union are set to respond June 12 to the petition, and Mr. Trump’s most recent tweets may well be quoted in those documents.

ACLU attorney Omar Jadwat, who argued one of the travel ban challenges brought in Maryland, said Mr. Trump’s tweets make clear he favors the first version of the order and that the second version of the order was written not to remove religious animus from it, but merely for litigation purposes.

“Those things really undercut the narrative the Justice Department lawyers have been trying to put forward in the cases and underline the danger of adopting the narrative that the government has been pushing,” Mr. Jadwat said.

A Justice Department declined to comment on the tweets or its strategy in the case.

The revised order would block admissions of visitors from the majority-Muslim countries of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and would impose a 120-day pause on refugee admissions to the United States.

In considering whether the order is discriminatory, federal judges hearing challenges of the travel ban have been asked to consider Mr. Trump’s campaign rhetoric promising a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld an injunction blocking the travel portion of the order from taking effect, saying the religious animus Mr. Trump showed toward Muslims during his presidential campaign tainted his second version of the executive order.

Mr. Trump’s comments will only further undermine the government’s arguments before the Supreme Court, said Steve Vladeck, a professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law.

“These will also go a long way toward mooting debate over use of campaign statements; no need when, as President, he still says these things,” Mr. Vladeck wrote on Twitter.