A U.S. B-52 flying over the international waters of the Baltic Sea sent Russia scrambling early Tuesday.

An American B-52 “Stratofortess” flying near Russia’s border was too close for comfort to Moscow officials. Its air force went into action at 10 a.m. local time to escort the U.S. bomber, which can reach altitudes of 50,000 feet, until it changed course.

“The Russian SU-27 crew, having approached at a safe distance, identified the aircraft as an American B-52 strategic bomber and escorted it,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The incident appears to be a bit of tit-for-tat posturing, as U.S. fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft off the coast of Alaska in April and May.

The U.S. B-52s are part of NATO exercises — Saber Strike — taking place this summer in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The regular training exercise began this year on May 28 and runs through June 24.