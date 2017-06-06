CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its iconic elevated railway system.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined city transit authorities Tuesday in marking the historic date. Trains began running on the city’s first elevated railway in 1892. The Chicago Transit Authority offered rides on trains featuring vintage railcars built in 1923 and the late 1970s to celebrate.

The vintage trains operated on the Loop ‘L’ tracks in downtown Chicago and on the city’s South Side.

Emanuel says few inventions have had such an impact on the city as the ‘L.’

The elevated line originally ran from a terminal at 39th Street on the South Side to Congress Street. Its first trains consisted of four wooden passenger cars pulled by a small, coal-burning steam locomotive.

2017 also marks the CTA’s 70th anniversary.