President Trump tweeted that his visit to Saudi Arabia last month was “already paying off” in the fight against terrorism.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” Mr. Trump said in continuous tweets.

The Trump International Hotel recently played host to a lobbying firm doing work on behalf of Saudi Arabia and other foreign governments, according to recent Justice Department filings. The Trump Organization said late Monday that they intend to donate any profits connected to the foreign government at the end of the year.