President Trump is living up to his campaign pledge to cut back on red tape, reducing new regulations to a tiny fraction of the burden imposed by previous administrations, a new study said Tuesday.

Cabinet agencies under Mr. Trump finalized only $33 million in costs for new regulations through May 23, compared with an average of $26 billion for the same period in previous administrations dating back to 2005, said Sam Batkins, director of regulatory policy at the American Action Forum.

That’s a regulatory output of just 0.12 percent under Mr. Trump, compared with the historical average.

In the sheer volume of regulations, Mr. Trump has released 8 percent of the historical average of new rules issued by Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

“By virtually any measure, dating back through two Democratic presidents and one Republican president, the lack of regulatory output is historic,” Mr. Batkins said in a blog post.

The study also found a “notable uptick” in the number of withdrawn measures — rules from the Obama administration no longer under consideration. In the time period examined, the average administration reviewed 190 rules; the Trump administration reviewed only 39.

Mr. Batkins noted that the president has yet to appoint a Senate-confirmable director for the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which oversees regulatory output. He also said that the number of new rules issued by any administration can be affected by court rulings.