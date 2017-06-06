RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials are investigating whether Russian hackers targeted state or local elections staffers by posing as a voting software supplier.

State elections board director Kim Westbrook Strach said Tuesday the move follows a leaked classified intelligence report suggesting election-related hacking reached further into U.S. voting systems than previously known.

Russian intelligence attempted to target voting software company VR Systems and then send spear-phishing emails seeming to come from the company to more than 100 local election officials.

Durham is among 21 North Carolina counties that used the software in November to check in voters casting in-person ballots. Elections Day problems with the software forced extended Durham County balloting hours.

A different equipment problem caused the late tally of 94,000 Durham County votes cast before election day.