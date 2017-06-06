SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Government Ethics Committee found that a former property manager for the city of Springfield cost the city $61,500 by allowing her relatives to live rent-free in a city-owned home for more than four years.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/Pi5ODc ) Sophia Seban resigned in September, two weeks after the investigation began.

City spokesman Niel Laudati said Seban faces fines of up to $90,000 for six violations of prohibited use of an official position and six violations for not reporting conflicts of interest.

No criminal charges have been filed against Seban.

The investigation began when city officials could not find evidence that the home had generated the required rent payments.

