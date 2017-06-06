MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a joint investigation into current and past employees of the Selma Police Department after guns and other items disappeared from the department’s evidence vault.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that his office is assisting in the investigation that also involves the city police department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

The investigation comes after an evidence technician was fired for allegedly stealing guns from the evidence vault.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier told The Selma Times-Journal last month that more than 200 guns were then found in a rented storage facility.

Collier told the newspaper that it was “probably one of the biggest internal cases” he’d ever seen.